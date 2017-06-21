Jonesport-Beals High School 4th Quarter Honor Roll

Michael Kelley, Principal of Jonesport-Beals High School, announces the honor roll for the fourth ranking period:

Grade 12- High Honors: Linda Johnson, Joseph McDonald, Tyler Sprowl

Honors: Jadah Alley, Georgia Backman, Sidney Merchant, Krysten Robinson

Grade 11- High Honors: Rachel Phillips, Ivy Robinson

Honors: Jordyn Alley, Austin Grant

Grade 10- High Honors: Judson Carver, Stephen Cirone

Honors: Tyler Childers, Shawn Johnson, Jr., Evan Merchant, Mitch White

Grade 9- High Honors: Ryan Alley, Tyler Alley, Kaiden Crowley, Daniel Faulkingham, Kaylee Ireland, Adam Robinson, Lindsey Wilson

Honors: Lydia Alley, Alex Farnsworth, Genevieve Goodliff, Brady Reynolds, Dakota White

