Jonesport-Beals High School 4th Quarter Honor Roll

Michael Kelley, Principal of Jonesport-Beals High School, announces the honor roll for the fourth ranking period:
Grade 12- High Honors: Linda Johnson, Joseph McDonald, Tyler Sprowl
Honors: Jadah Alley, Georgia Backman, Sidney Merchant, Krysten Robinson
Grade 11- High Honors: Rachel Phillips, Ivy Robinson
Honors: Jordyn Alley, Austin Grant
Grade 10- High Honors: Judson Carver, Stephen Cirone
Honors: Tyler Childers, Shawn Johnson, Jr., Evan Merchant, Mitch White
Grade 9- High Honors: Ryan Alley, Tyler Alley, Kaiden Crowley, Daniel Faulkingham, Kaylee Ireland, Adam Robinson, Lindsey Wilson
Honors: Lydia Alley, Alex Farnsworth, Genevieve Goodliff, Brady Reynolds, Dakota White
