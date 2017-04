Jonesport-Beals High School 3rd Quarter Honor Roll

Michael Kelley, Principal of Jonesport-Beals High School, announces the honor roll for the third ranking period:

Grade 12- High Honors: Joseph McDonald, Krysten Robinson, Tyler Sprowl

Honors: Jadah Alley, Linda Johnson, Devan Libby, Sidney Merchant

Grade 11- High Honors: Rachel Phillips, Ivy Robinson, Rana Turchi

Honors: Jordyn Alley, Kacey Crowley, Kirsten Hood, Brian Lunn

Grade 10- High Honors: Stephen Cirone

Honors: Judson Carver, Shawn Johnson, Jr., Evan Merchant, Mitch White

Grade 9- High Honors: Tyler Alley, Kaiden Crowley, Kaylee Ireland, Brady Reynolds, Adam Robinson, Lindsey Wilson

Honors: Patrick Alley, Ryan Alley, Caitlin Childers, Alex Farnsworth, Daniel Faulkingham, Chad Libby, Brooke Mawson, Rafael Sanabria Dakota White

