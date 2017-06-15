Jonesport-Beals Announces 2017 Moosabec Scholar Recipient

Jonesport-Beals High School is pleased to announce Jadah Alley is the 2017 recipient of the Moosabec Scholarship in the amount of $5000. Jadah is the daughter of Lacee Johnson of Jonesport. She is enrolled at the University of Maine – Machias where she will study in the field of Biology. Jonesport-Beals High School would like to thank the contributors for the many years that they have provided The Moosabec Scholarship to a senior in each graduating class.

