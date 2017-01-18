Sunday, January 29, the congregation of the South Brooksville Methodist Church will be joining the congregation of the West Brooksville Congregational “Church, UCC for a joint worship service. The service will begin at 10 a.m. at the West Brooksville Congregational Church, UCC with the Reverend Sue Davenport leading the worship service. Special music will be provided by musicians from both congregations. A fellowship time will be held in the church vestry following the service. The church is located at 1597 Coastal Rd. All are welcome to attend.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →