Join us for an art exhibit for Ken Putnam on April 14, 2017

Friday, April 14, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: The Gallery at 900 St Joe's Internal Medicine Building, 900 Broadway Buildign 5 , Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-907-1740; stjoeshealing.org/support-our-mission/support-our-mission
Ken Putnam
This is Ken’s first show, and we are pleased to share his joyful, colorful paintings with visitors to the Gallery at 900. Ken Putnam is a case worker at Community Health and Counseling Services (CHCS) who brought a patient to an appointment at St. Joseph Internal Medicine. It happened to be a day when the Art Commission members were hanging a new exhibit in the Gallery at 900. Ken showed the volunteers a picture of his art and they were so impressed, they invited Ken to exhibit his work.
The Gallery at 900 is home to St. Joseph Healthcare Internal Medicine at Building 5 of the 900 Broadway campus. Visitors are welcome to view the art exhibits during normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Gallery at 900 is host to a rotating art exhibit as well as permanent and loaned collections. Other exhibit space includes various hallways and meeting rooms at St. Joseph Hospital at 360 Broadway and the Clift Darling House in Bangor.
