Join us for an art exhibit for Ken Putnam on April 14, 2017

By St. Joseph Healthcare
Posted March 09, 2017, at 10:15 a.m.

Friday, April 14, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: The Gallery at 900 St Joe's Internal Medicine Building, 900 Broadway Buildign 5 , Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-907-1740; stjoeshealing.org/support-our-mission/support-our-mission

April 14th from 5:30-6:30 PM

The Gallery at 900

900 Broadway, Building 5, Bangor, Maine

To learn more about the St. Joe’s Healing Arts Program visit www.stjoeshealing.org/support-our-mission or call (207) 907-1740.

Ken Putnam

This is Ken’s first show, and we are pleased to share his joyful, colorful paintings with visitors to the Gallery at 900. Ken Putnam is a case worker at Community Health and Counseling Services (CHCS) who brought a patient to an appointment at St. Joseph Internal Medicine. It happened to be a day when the Art Commission members were hanging a new exhibit in the Gallery at 900. Ken showed the volunteers a picture of his art and they were so impressed, they invited Ken to exhibit his work.

The Gallery at 900

The Gallery at 900 is home to St. Joseph Healthcare Internal Medicine at Building 5 of the 900 Broadway campus. Visitors are welcome to view the art exhibits during normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Gallery at 900 is host to a rotating art exhibit as well as permanent and loaned collections. Other exhibit space includes various hallways and meeting rooms at St. Joseph Hospital at 360 Broadway and the Clift Darling House in Bangor.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Salvaging history: Renovators see much promise in landmark Bangor homeSalvaging history: Renovators see much promise in landmark Bangor home
  2. Body of missing Sanford woman foundBody of missing Sanford woman found
  3. Maine islanders again deny liquor baron’s bid to sell alcohol at restaurantMaine islanders again deny liquor baron’s bid to sell alcohol at restaurant
  4. Mississippi is on the verge of giving $45 million to Bath Iron Works competitorMississippi is on the verge of giving $45 million to Bath Iron Works competitor
  5. Maine scallopers ‘won’t back down’ to big out-of-state boats over lopsided catchesMaine scallopers ‘won’t back down’ to big out-of-state boats over lopsided catches

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs