JOIN ROTARIAN PIRATES AND PUTT FOR A PLAYGROUND

Saturday, May 20, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Pirate's Cove Adventure Golf, Route 3, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-801-8001; mdirotary.org
BAR HARBOR — The 14th annual Adventure Golf Challenge organized by The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Pirate’s Cove miniature golf course. Teams of four will compete on two courses for individual and team prizes. Proceeds from the event will support the Park Street Playground Project. Preregistration is encouraged. For more information or to sign up for hole sponsorships or to play as a team or individual, contact Peter Nicholson at 801-8001 or peter.nicholson@thefirst.com
The price to play for a team of four is $50. To sponsor a hole it costs $100. The club is also accepting donations of cash or door prizes. Prizes and trophies are awarded for best team score. There will be numerous door prizes and a 50.50 raffle. All checks must be made payable to the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club at P.O. Box 701, Bar Harbor, Maine 04609.
The Park Street Playground Project is a joint venture under the direction of the Bar Harbor (Mount Desert Island) Rotary Club. In 2011, local mom, Amy Schwartz, established the project hoping to remodel and revitalize Bar Harbor’s public playground. Amy and Rotary’s mission is to create a safe and accessible outdoor environment, promoting health, imaginative play, and developmental learning for the children of Bar Harbor and neighboring MDI communities. In 2016 the Bar Harbor/MDI Rotary Club assumed leadership of this community project with the goal of completing it in fall 2017. The playground is located next to the MDI YMCA in Bar Harbor.
Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. Rotarians are people of action, exchanging ideas, making friends and creating positive change in the world. To find out more about the MDI club visit mdirotary.org or the club’s Facebook page.
