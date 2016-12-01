JOHNNY PEERS & The MUTTSVILLE COMIX (family entertainment)

By Jennifer DeChant
Posted Dec. 01, 2016, at 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME

For more information: 207-442-8455; chocolatechurcharts.org/

April 22, 2017 at 2:00pm. $10

Johnny developed a comedy dog act after he adopted his first dog Freckles from the humane society. Freckles was the first of a collection of fifteen mutts rescued from animal shelters all over the country. This group of talented and playful canines form the Muttville Comix troupe. Over time, these four-legged artists retire and replaced by lovingly trained rescue dogs. Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix entertain people of all ages.

