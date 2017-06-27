John Smibert, James Bowdoin III, and the First Public Collection of Drawings in America

By Dan Banks
Posted June 27, 2017, at 3:49 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME

For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=895031&rid=103756

Katharine J. Watson, Director Emerita, Bowdoin College Museum of Art discusses works from the 1811 bequest of James Bowdoin III. Organized in conjunction with the exhibition “Why Draw? 500 Years of Drawings and Watercolors at Bowdoin College.”

Presented by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Free and open to the public.

