John Rush- the Human I-pod

Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot Street Unity, ME 04988, Unity, Maine For more information: 207-509-7132; uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/john-rush-human-i-pod

John Rush takes you on a musical journey like no other one-man show can. Singing and playing guitar /bass / harmonica/piano / saxophone/ banjo / keyboard and percussion John Rush plays his original music and songs you know. If you think you’ve seen this before, you’re wrong. John Rush is not just another singer/songwriter! Wowing audiences with his guitar work and capturing them with his voice and lyrics John Rush won Campus Entertainer of the Year and Campus Awards Musician of the Year! John has opened for Fuel, Eve 6, Edwin McCain, Matt Kearney, Keller Williams, and Howie Day and has played on stage with The Dixie Chicks, Rob Thomas (Matchbox 20), and Joe Pisapia (Guster).

Tickets:$12.00

