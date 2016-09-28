Outdoors

John Ford, Mark Nickerson to tell stories Oct. 27

Posted Sept. 28, 2016

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: United Methodist Church, Route 131, Searsmont, Maine

SEARSMONT, Maine — A community program featuring former Game Warden John Ford Sr., and former State Trooper Mark Nickerson will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at United Methodist Church in Searsmont. Ford and Nickerson are established storytellers with a great sense of humor and memorable tales of law enforcement “back in the day.”

