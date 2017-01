Job Seeking Help – By Appt!

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, ME For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=business

Event Type: Business, Career, & Creativity Center

Kennebec Valley Community Action Program offers this free service:

Employment Support Specialist Dana Hamilton of the Kennebec Valley Community Action program provides assistance with job search activities. This service is available on Tuesdays by appointment only at the Waterville Public Library.

Sign up for a time slot with Dana by stopping by the Information Services Desk in the Waterville Public Library or calling 207.680.2603.

