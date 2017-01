Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, ME For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/index.php?department=business#section

Location: Waterville Public Library

Date & Time: Tuesdays, 10am-12p

The Job Search Lab is for job seekers of all backgrounds. You can get ideas to improve your job search, work on your resume/cover letter, and learn about education and training options available in our area. No appointment necessary – just drop in! Staffed by Augusta Career Center, Mid-Maine Regional Adult Community Education, and New Ventures Maine.

