Job Fair in Belfast

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: University of Maine Hutchinson Center, 80 Belmont Ave. , Belfast , Maine For more information: 207-338-5900 207 218 1158; youtube.com/watch?v=X-DFBXJS0fs

People love Belfast. Here’s an easy way to find a new job or career in Belfast. March 7th from 10-2 PM join over forty employers at the University Maine Hutchinson Center to talk about jobs from banking to truck driving, house keeping to tech. Every kind of employer from the Belfast area, and some a little further away, will be ready to speak to you about you and they could do together.

We are nearing capacity on employers and are now focusing on attracting new hires from a 50 mile radius of Belfast including Rockland, Augusta, Waterville, Bangor, Brewer, and Ellsworth…. The Belfast City Council has funded a good ad campaign to reach out to people and make sure we have a good amount of applicants.

BELFAST REGIONAL JOB FAIR SEEKS TO CLOSE GAP BETWEEN EMPLOYERS AND JOB-SEEKERS

Who: The City of Belfast and collaborating organizations

What: Belfast Regional Job Fair

When: Tuesday, March 7th 10am-2pm

Where: The University of Maine Hutchinson Center, 80 Belmont Ave (Rt. 3), Belfast, ME

Why: Belfast Regional Job Fair Seeks to Close Gap Between Employers and Job-Seekers

BELFAST – Belfast area organizations are collaborating to host a regional job fair at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center (address) on Tuesday, March 7th from 10am until 2pm.

“With unemployment low, this is a tough time for business to find qualified hires. There are good jobs waiting for people who have the skills and qualifications and want to work,” says David Oxton, of State Sand and Gravel, Inc. State Sand and Gravel, a business with a long history in Belfast, is a likely participant in the event.

The City of Belfast, The University of Maine Hutchinson Center, The Maine Department of Labor, Workforce Solutions, Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, Our Town Belfast, and the Belfast Creative Coalition are united in their efforts to connect local citizens with opportunities in our community. “We recognize that this is a challenging time for employers who are in need of help finding good new potential employees,” says organizing committee-member Mike Hurley, a local business owner and member of the Belfast City Council.

Organizers hope to connect businesses and job seekers alike to seasonal and permanent employment and look forward to a hosting diverse array of Waldo County businesses at the event. Additionally, groups such as the Maine Department of Labor and Workforce Solutions will be onsite to provide information about upcoming interview readiness coaching, job training opportunities , and job placement assistance resources.

“With the tightening labor market and low unemployment rate, getting a jump start on hiring is more important than ever,” stated Commissioner of Labor Jeanne Paquette. “We encourage employers start hiring now, by participating in job fairs, connecting with local hiring resources including our CareerCenters and the Maine JobLink, and thinking outside the box as to how they can best attract and retain workers.”

The job fair is free for all participants. Interested employers are asked to contact David Grima (David.M.Grima@maine.gov) by February 28th in order to reserve table space and to include the company name, location, brief industry description, phone number, and a contact name in the body of the email. Those who sign up by February 7th will be featured in promotional listings and publicity. Job-seekers are invited to RSVP to the event on Facebook by searching ‘Belfast Regional Job Fair’.

For additional information please contact the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce at 207 338 5900 or Our Town Belfast at 207 218 1158.

