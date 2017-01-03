Job Corps Information Session

By Sarah Taylor
Posted Jan. 03, 2017, at 6:13 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, March 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, April 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, May 18, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, June 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, ME

For more information: (207) 621-2350; jobcorps.gov/home.aspx

Job Corps is a FREE residential vocational training program for eligible youth ages 16-24.

Training is available in the construction, medical, hospitality, and administrative fields. Job Corps also offers training in employability skills and life skills. Please join us at the Waterville Public Library to hear more about the program and to start the application process.

To register call Cathie M. Gavett at 621-2350.

