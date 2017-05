Lunch and Learn Series, May 10, 11:15AM -1PM at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Ctr, 521 Main St, Damariscotta. Join Joanne Breen, Assistant Director of the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library talks about the history of the library and what is coming up for the season. Call for details; 563-1363

