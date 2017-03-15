Jessamine Pottle Joins PCHC Board of Directors

Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC) is pleased to announce that Jessamine (Jessie) Pottle, Marketing Director, CES, Inc., has joined its Board of Directors and is serving on PCHC’s Pediatric Center Fundraising Campaign Committee.

Mr. Mark Woodward, PCHC Board Chair, states, “I have worked with Jessie on a variety of community projects, and have always been impressed by her deep understanding of local issues and her overriding concern for the well-being of the people of our region. She is an exceptional addition to our board.”

Jessie has served as Marketing Director for CES, Inc., since 2014 after working as Communications Director for the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and for Senator Susan M. Collins in Bangor, Maine. She received a Masters of Arts in Anthropology and Public Relations from the University of Aberdeen, UK.

Jessie is actively involved in the Bangor community, serving on the Resource Development and PR Committee of Habitat for Humanity Greater Bangor, as member of the Society of Marketing Professional, Northern New England Chapter, and as former Board Member for the Action Committee of 50, FUSION Bangor, and Bangor Greendrinks.

As a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), PCHC’s Board of Directors serves as its governing body, responsible for financial oversight, strategic planning, defining mission and services, and ensuring compliance with legal and financial requirements, among other responsibilities.

