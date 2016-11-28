Jeremy Young joins Dead River Company as vice president of corporate development

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Dead River Company, with corporate offices in South Portland, has announced the arrival of its new vice president of corporate development, Jeremy Young.

Young comes to Dead River Company headquarters in South Portland from Oldcastle, a building materials company in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he managed corporate development and led mergers and acquisitions throughout the western United States.

“We’re still a family-owned company,” said Sherman, “but we are a growing company. Balancing our growth with our continued commitment to our customers and the communities we serve is a critical component of our strategic plan. We believe Jeremy brings the right skills to that task.”

A well-traveled graduate of Yale University School of Management’s Master of Business Administration program, Young also has executive experience with such international companies as PayPal in San Francisco and The Boston Consulting Group in Toronto.

“The chance to work for a company like Dead River doesn’t come along every day,” said Young. “It’s been privately owned by the same family for more than 100 years. It’s expanding, yet 100 percent customer oriented and community minded. I’m ready for the challenge and happy to be here.”

Born and raised in Utah, Young and his wife have five children and enjoy spending time together outdoors.

Contact: Lisa Morrissette | (207) 358-5800 | Lisa.morrissette@deadriver.com

