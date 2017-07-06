Jennifer Harnish of Baker Newman Noyes Awarded 2017 Maine HR Director’s Award

PORTLAND, Maine ─ Baker Newman Noyes (BNN) announced that Jennifer Harnish was awarded the 2017 Maine HR Director’s Award by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Maine State Council, in recognition of her leadership and many contributions to the HR profession. Harnish, who joined BNN in 2011, serves as director of human resources for the firm’s five regional offices in New England.

Each year, SHRM Maine State Council recognizes exceptional leaders who have advanced the HR profession through their work and community involvement. Harnish was nominated for her outstanding leadership of BNN through an era of rapid growth while also demonstrating her expertise in public forums and remaining an active member of the HR professional community.

“I can think of no one more deserving of this award than Jennifer,” said Carl Chatto, managing principal of Baker Newman Noyes. “Not only has her team successfully supported BNN through a transformative period in our firm’s history, she has personally supported the advancement of her profession both as an expert speaker and a committed volunteer. We are proud to have Jennifer on our team and congratulate her on this achievement.”

In her role at BNN, Harnish has grown her department to serve five offices across three states, overseeing the development of policies and procedures aligned with industry best practices. She has spoken publicly on a number of important HR-related issues at forums as diverse as the New England Brew Summit, University of Southern Maine Corporate Partners, and Exit Planning Exchange New England. She is also a vocal advocate for the advancement of professional women, as a member of Women Standing Together and co-founder and leader of the BNN Women’s Initiative.

“I am honored to be recognized by such an outstanding group of professionals,” said Harnish. “Organizations are only as strong as their people, and as HR leaders, we add value when we inspire people to be the best that they can be at home, in their work, and in the community. In this same way, I hope this award will inspire others to be active leaders, outspoken advocates, and empathizing ears to those we serve by demonstrating passion for employees and their well-being.”

Harnish is a member of the national Society for Human Resource Management, as well as Harvard Pilgrim Maine Executive Customary Advisory, Human Resources Association of Southern Maine, Seacoast Human Resources Association, and the Manchester Area Human Resources Association. She serves on the human resources committees of The Telling Room and The Center for Grieving Children, and is a longtime volunteer and board member at the McArthur Public Library in Biddeford, Maine.

Harnish earned her bachelor’s degree from Seattle University. She resides in Biddeford, Maine, with her family.

About SHRM Maine State Council

The SHRM Maine State Council (MESHRM) is a group of dedicated professional volunteers from across the State of Maine. We are affiliated with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), a global membership organization committed to the advancement of the HR profession. We are proud to be a part of this organization and provide leadership across this great state.

About Baker Newman Noyes

Baker Newman Noyes is one of the nation’s top 100 accounting and consulting firms with offices throughout New England in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The firm supports a variety of clients with a special focus on banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, not-for-profit, public sector entities and privately held and family-owned businesses. Baker Newman Noyes is an independent member of Baker Tilly International.

