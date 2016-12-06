Jenelle Hazzard, FNP-C, Joins Brewer Medical Center Walk-In Care

PCHC
By Katherine Thomas
Posted Dec. 06, 2016, at 12:50 p.m.

Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC) is pleased to announce that Jenelle Hazzard, FNP-C, has joined the medical staff of PCHC’s Brewer Medical Center, 735 Wilson Street, Brewer. Ms. Hazzard’s practice centers on all aspects of high-quality acute medical care and treatment in an urgent care setting.

Ms. Hazzard received her Registered Nursing Degree from Graham Hospital School of Nursing, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Ohio University, and her Master of Science in Nursing degree from Husson University. Ms. Hazzard has more than 14 years of nursing experience, most recently as Emergency Department Charge Nurse at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital.

Meghan Mamula, DO, Medical Director of Brewer Medical Center, states, “We are happy to have Jenelle join Brewer Medical Center to improve access to care as part of our Walk-in Care team. She has significant emergency room training and will be a great asset to our program.”

Ms. Hazzard is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and will be seeing patients on a walk-in basis. Brewer Medical Center is open seven days per week and, in addition to Walk-in Care Services, offers Family Medical Care, Mental Health Services, On-Site Pharmacy, Chiropractic care, Podiatry, and Physical Therapy.

