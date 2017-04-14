Jeff Solari’s Sports Chowdah Newsletter Adds New Ingredient: Brian Sullivan

Brian Sullivan is the newest member of the Sports Chowdah team. Brian will contribute a blog to the weekly e mail newsletter produced by Rock Lobster Media LLC.

Brian currently is a news anchor and report at WABI TV. He is the former Sports Director and Anchor at WVII ABC 7 and WFVX FOX 22. He is a former high school athlete at Bucksport High School.

“I’m wicked excited to have Brian join our growing team of local sports bloggers,” says Jeff Solari, owner of the Sports Chowdah and Rock Lobster Media. “From growing up in the area to his time covering sports on TV, he brings a ton of knowledge to the newsletter.”

Brian joins Steve Mckay, Toby Nelson, and comedian Krazy Jake as weekly contributors.

The Sports Chowdah newsletter does not report scores, but does have plenty of opinions, debates, blogs, humor, contests, polls and more!

SIGN UP FOR FREE AT jeffsolari.com/sign-up

Everyone who signs up in May is eligible to win Sea Dogs tickets, Dorr Lobster gift cards, cash and more!

For more information e mail: jeffsolari@sbcglobal.net

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →