Jeff Solari Launches Regions First weekly Sports Newsletter

Longtime local broadcaster Jeff Solari is excited to announce the launch of the regions first Sports e-mail newsletter, the Sports Chowdah!

The weekly free e mail will feature Blogs, podcasts, debates, contests, polls and more.

Jeff Solari tells you how it is, and how it should be with opinions, humor and fun stories from

the New England and Maine sports scene weekly with the Sports Chowdah email blast delivered every Monday morning.

“I’m thrilled about starting this new company,” says Jeff Solari. “It’s been a ton of fun already and will only get bigger and better. I’m thankful to my supporting sponsors as well as my amazing contributors such as Steve McKay, Toby Nelson, Krazy Jake, and Dan Hannigan to name a few.”

Local sports fans can sign up for free at:

http://www.jeffsolari.com/sign-up or at www.jeffsolari.com

Solari has been in sports media since he was 17. He is a graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and the University of Southern Maine. Solari began broadcasting sports while in high school doing local high school games on local cable TV and WDEA radio in Ellsworth.

He continued broadcasting sports while at USM, covering Final Four basketball teams and a National Champion baseball team. While in college he worked in sports at WCSH 6 TV in Portland with Bill Green and the late Bruce Glasier.

After graduating from college, he became a sports TV anchor at WLBZ-TV working with Dale Duff and Lee Goldberg.

In the late ’90’s, Solari did high school games for WMDI in Bar Harbor and provided play-by-play of Maine Women’s basketball during the Cindy Blodgett era for WZON and again from 2004-2007.

In 2003, he served as co-host of the Oklahoma football postgame show on WKY in Oklahoma City.

Back in Maine in 2004, he hosted “The Shootaround,” an afternoon sports talk show on WZON radio until 2010. For the past two plus years has been the 5pm co-host of “THE DRIVE” on 92.9FM in Bangor.

Solari has won more than 15 MAB and AP Broadcasting Awards and once took home the coveted “Best Hair in Radio” Award.

