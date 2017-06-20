Jeff Mannix is the Latest Ingredient in Jeff Solari’s Sports Chowdah Newsletter

Jeff Mannix is the newest member of the Sports Chowdah team. Jeff will contribute a blog to the weekly sports e mail newsletter produced by Rock Lobster Media LLC.

Jeff is currently the host of the Saturday Morning Jab Show on The Big Jab 96.3 FM, WJJB, in Portland and the Radio Host/Producer, Maine Red Claws Radio Network.

He worked for five years as the Director of Broadcasting and voice of the Portland Pirates and three years as the radio voice of the Lewiston MAINEiacs.

Jeff is a graduate of Bangor High School and the University of Maine.

“I’m wicked excited to have Jeff Mannix join our growing team of local sports bloggers,” says Jeff Solari, owner of the Sports Chowdah and Rock Lobster Media. “Jeff and I worked together at WZON Radio in Bangor for several years. He brings a ton of knowledge and opinions to the newsletter.”

Jeff joins Steve Mckay, Toby Nelson, Brian Sullivan, Laura Reed, Lee Goldberg, The Bam, and comedian Krazy Jake as weekly contributors.

The Sports Chowdah newsletter does not report scores, but does have plenty of opinions, debates, blogs, humor, contests, polls and more!

SIGN UP FOR FREE AT jeffsolari.com/sign-up

Everyone who signs up is eligible to win Dorr Lobster gift cards, Hero’s Gift cards, cash and more!

For more information e mail: jeffsolari@sbcglobal.net

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →