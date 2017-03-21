Jazz Dance at Columbia Falls Union Hall

Saturday, April 29, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Columbia Falls Union Hall, 170 Main St., Columbia Falls, Maine
For more information: 207-546-5464; facebook.com/ColumbiaFallsUnionHall
Columbia Falls Union Hall (Historic Town Hall) is excited to announce it’s first event of the year, a “1920’s -1940’s Jazz Dance” to celebrate International Jazz Day. The dance is on Saturday, April 29, with music by The Jazz Collective.
The Union Hall is located at 170 Main St., by the Pleasant River, in the village of Columbia Falls. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the band will play from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $10, available at the door or, in advance, at Columbia Falls Town Office (483-4067).
The Jazz Collective, lead by Bruce Cassady, will provide music in an array of jazz eras, from the 20’s to the 40’s. Costumes are optional. Choose your favorite time period, from flapper to WWII swing era and join in the costume and dance contests, and other fun.
Union Hall, built in 1840 as a Union Church, was deeded to the Town in 1902 to be used as a community building known as Union Hall. Over the years it has been known as both Union Hall and Town Hall and is now the only town-owned building. Since 2003, the Union Hall Committee has obtained $171,100 in grant funds that covered 61% of the costs to date, including the belfry restoration; Town-raised funds have covered a third of the costs and over $16,000 has come from the committee’s fund-raising projects. Recent accomplishments include installing a stage curtain, a well, a septic system and ramp improvements all funded with grant monies from Morton Kelly Charitable Trust, Davis Family Foundation and Belvedere Fund/Maine Community Foundation
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →