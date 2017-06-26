Jazz at Surry Arts at the Barn

Friday, July 7, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine
For more information: 2076671308; surryartsatthebarn.com
John Gallagher and Friends will play at 7:00 pm. Friday, July 7. Gallagher , a bassist formerly with the group A Train Quintet; his son Phelan, who plays jazz saxophone; composer/singer Scott Cleveland, on piano and David Clarke, on guitar, will perform a variety of jazz music.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at SATB’s website surryartsatthebarn.com.
SATB is a performing arts center located in a 100 year old barn at 8 Cross Road in Surry. For more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →