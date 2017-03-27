Jazz at Nocturnem by Four and More

By Amy Fried
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter
Posted March 27, 2017, at 10:04 a.m.

Friday, March 31, 2017 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Nocturnem, 56 Main Street, Bangor, Maine

Four and More performs a wide variety of jazz styles, including classics by the likes of Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Sammy Cahn, Latin standards by Antonio Carlos Jobim and Paquito D’ Rivera, as well as legends like Thelonius Monk. The band consists of Molly Pitcher, vocals; Si Yates, trombone; James Williams, guitar; Cy Scofield, drums; and Dave Halvorson, bass.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. This Brewer factory makes expensive, high-demand leatherwareThis Brewer factory makes expensive, high-demand leatherware
  2. Speed limit to drop on span of I-295 on MondaySpeed limit to drop on span of I-295 on Monday
  3. Teen hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in WaldoboroTeen hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Waldoboro
  4. Lawmakers have lots of ideas for spending proceeds from taxing pot salesLawmakers have lots of ideas for spending proceeds from taxing pot sales
  5. Shooter at large after deadly Ohio nightclub shootingShooter at large after deadly Ohio nightclub shooting

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs