Jazz at Nocturnem by Four and More

Friday, March 31, 2017 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: Nocturnem, 56 Main Street, Bangor, Maine
Four and More performs a wide variety of jazz styles, including classics by the likes of Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Sammy Cahn, Latin standards by Antonio Carlos Jobim and Paquito D’ Rivera, as well as legends like Thelonius Monk. The band consists of Molly Pitcher, vocals; Si Yates, trombone; James Williams, guitar; Cy Scofield, drums; and Dave Halvorson, bass.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →