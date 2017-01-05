January Tea

Art by Leza Colquhoun
swhplibrary
By swhplibrary,
Posted Jan. 05, 2017, at 10:11 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Please join Southwest Harbor Public Library on Thursday afternoon, January 19, 2:00 – 3:30 for a tea party. Everyone is welcome to enjoy a cup of tea by the Library’s fireplace, nibble on a homemade treat, and enjoy the company of others. There is never an agenda, just an opportunity to stop in the middle of a busy day and relax with a nice cup of hot tea served in a beautiful china cup. For more information, call the Library, 244-7065.

