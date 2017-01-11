January is Financial Wellness Month; plan your retirement wisely.

January is Financial Wellness Month, appropriately timed to the confluence of New Year’s resolutions and holiday bills. It’s a time to set new goals for financial freedom and moderation in spending; for people to understand the benefits of “paying yourself first.” On January 18, 10:00 a.m. at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta discover the three simple questions you should ask yourself to assess how prepared you are to live well in retirement.

What do these questions have to do with retirement planning? A lot more than you may think. Tim Hampson from the Hanford Funds and Judy Brogden, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones will discuss these important factors which will

help you determine your future quality of life and serve as a starting point for planning a satisfying retirement.

When it comes to retirement planning, we’re inclined to focus on accumulating assets and making sure we spend our money wisely. But while our biggest fear may be outliving our wealth, there’s an even greater risk of:

• Losing our independence due to ailing health;

• Being unable to access the big and small things that make us happy, and

• Facing a decline in the number of friends in our social network.

Planning for these contingencies is an integral part of preparing to live longer, better. To learn more register for Tim and Judy’s financial wellness workshop by dialing 563-1363. Participation fee: $5. Commit to preparing for your retirement today. Community members across all generations are encourage to register for this timely workshop that will set you on the pathway that will help you integrate these issues into a comprehensive planning discussion that will make an ambiguous retirement future—often decades away—more tangible to you and your family.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →