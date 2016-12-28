JANUARY FELDENKRAIS AND YOGA CLASSES w/ DIANNE DANIELS

What better time than the New Years to take a look at trying a new form of exercise or getting back into the grove and making sure that you incorporate a focus on wellness, movement and exercise into your daily route. To get you going on an exciting new wellness pathway Exercise Physiologist Dianne Daniels will be offering a series of fitness and wellness classes at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta beginning on Monday, January 9, 2017.

Feldenkrais: Not an exercise class, but rather movement patterns that align the body and strengthen the spine and hips, the most common sites of osteoporotic fractures. Explore easy movement patterns that will help you overcome pain or restriction in your neck, shoulders, back, hips, and knees. The Feldenkrais is neuromuscular re-education building on the same neuromuscular connections that a child creates as it learns how to move. Mondays at 4:30 p.m. 4-week session begins on January 9. $60 ($15 per class) for the January series if paid when signing in for the first January class or walk-in $20/class.

Yoga: This ancient form of exercise strengthens and stretches the body in a relaxing, yet supremely functional, way. The style taught is Hatha Yoga, which focuses on holding each pose, making it easy to learn for beginners, yet at the same time can be made quite challenging for the more advanced student. Bring a mat. Mondays at 5:30 p.m. 4-week session begins on January 9. $60 ($15 per class) for the January series if paid when signing in for the first January class or walk-in $20/class.

For more information and to express your interest contact Dianne at 380-1536. Minimum class size: 5 participants. Registrations can also be made at the Coastal Community Center 563-1363. Dianne Daniels, MA, is an exercise physiologist and has been teaching exercise and wellness classes for over 20 years. She is the author of two published books: “Pilates Perfect” and “Exercises for Osteoporosis”.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →