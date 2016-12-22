January Art: Art Throughout a Life

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

“Art Throughout a Life” is a new exhibit in the Blue Hill Public Library’s Britton Gallery starting January 3rd. A sampling of artwork from over the course of a lifetime by Leslee Fiveland, the pieces in this show are in various media, and are accompanied by writing that expands “the where, when and why” behind the artwork.

According to the artist, “I never considered myself a professional artist, but art has been an essential part of my life for over sixty years. I have been fortunate not only to live in interesting and beautiful places and to travel to four continents, but also to be able to experiment in different media in an attempt to capture some of the places, animals and people that became part of my life along the way. I hope these works may inspire you to stretch yourself from time to time and try to do something you didn’t think you could do.”

Mrs. Fiveland was raised in Pittsburgh and has lived in Argentina, Spain, New Jersey and New York City. She and her family have been year-round residents of Blue Hill for twenty-five years. She graduated from Randolph-Macon Woman’s College (now Randolph College) with a major in Spanish and a minor in Art, and later received a degree in graphic design and illustration from Parsons School of Design in New York. For the past twenty years Mrs. Fiveland has practiced and studied writing, mainly through workshops with writer and College of the Atlantic professor Candice Stover.

“Art Throughout a Life” will be available for viewing during regular library hours during the month of January. For more information, contact the library at 374-5515.

