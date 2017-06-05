Janet Hodgdon of Gorham Receives HFMA Founders Medal of Honor

BOSTON, Mass. and PORTLAND, Maine ─ Baker Newman Noyes (BNN) announced that Janet Hodgdon, CPA, CPC, CRC is the 2017 recipient of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) Founders Medal of Honor, for her service to HFMA and to the healthcare finance profession. Hodgdon is director of healthcare development at BNN.

Conferred each year by the HFMA Massachusetts-Rhode Island Chapter Board of Directors, the Founders Medal of Honor was created in 1986 to recognize individuals who have remained actively involved in HFMA for at least three years and who have demonstrated significant service to the association and its mission. Hodgdon received the award in a special ceremony at the MA-RI Chapter’s annual awards dinner on May 4, alongside fellow honorees from some of the region’s largest healthcare organizations and financial services institutions.

“We congratulate Jan on this tremendous honor and for her dedication to serving the healthcare industry,” said Dayton Benway, principal and director of healthcare consulting at Baker Newman Noyes. “Jan works in highly specialized areas of healthcare and she has built an outstanding career on finding unique solutions for her clients to complex, large-scale industry and organizational issues. We are proud of her for this recognition of her work.”

Hodgdon has been a member of HFMA since 1999. She frequently speaks at regional and national conferences on a range of healthcare issues, including HFMA, AHIMA, and AAHAM. At BNN, Hodgdon advises hospitals, long-term care facilities, home health and hospice agencies, and other healthcare providers on a host of issues, including revenue cycle management, risk adjustment documentation and coding, finance, provider education and training, 501(r) Treasury regulations, and third-party reimbursement.

“I am deeply honored to have been chosen for this year’s Founders Medal of Honor,” said Hodgdon of the recognition. “This award represents so much beyond my years of service to the HFMA community; more important, it signifies my belief in the critical importance of education and coalition-building among healthcare finance professionals to improving our challenged healthcare delivery system. Thank you to my peers and to the HFMA chapter board of directors for this recognition.”

Hodgdon is actively involved in many professional and volunteer organizations, including the American, Maine, and Massachusetts CPA societies; American Academy of Professional Coders; American Health Information Management Association; American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management; Special Olympics of Maine; and others.

In addition to numerous credentials, Hodgdon holds a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, in accounting from the University of Southern Maine, and completed post-graduate coursework at New Hampshire College and medical coding coursework at Southern Maine Community College. She resides in Gorham, Maine.

About HFMAM

With more than 40,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation’s premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices.

About Baker Newman Noyes

Baker Newman Noyes is one of the nation’s top 100 accounting and consulting firms with offices throughout New England in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The firm supports a variety of clients with a special focus on banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, not-for-profit, public sector entities and privately held and family-owned businesses. Baker Newman Noyes is an independent member of Baker Tilly International.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →