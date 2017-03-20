JACOB FLEWELLING RECEIVES MPA PRINCIPAL’S AWARD

Jacob Flewelling of Easton, a senior at Easton Jr/Sr High School has been selected to receive the 2017 Principal’s Award, Principal Cameron Adams announced today. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Jake is a competitor academically as well as athletically. His commitment and passion for life is unsurpassed and contagious. As a result, he brings out the best in those around him, from the little bears at the elementary school to his classmates and teachers. Jake makes it look easy. I have enjoyed Jake throughout his high school career and would consider him wise beyond his years.” Principal Adams noted in making the award. “He very much deserves this recognition.”

Jacob Flewelling, Cameron Adams and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at the Spectacular Event Center in Bangor on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.

The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. Mr. McGowan and Mr. Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the Association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

