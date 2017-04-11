Jaclyn Silk joins Bangor Savings Bank as assistant VP and branch manager on State Street

BANGOR, Maine — Jaclyn Silk, has joined Bangor Savings Bank as assistant vice president and branch manager for the bank’s location on State Street in Bangor. Silk joins the bank from People’s United Bank, where she served in a variety of roles including customer service associate, commercial and government banking loan representative, financial service associate, and most recently branch manager for their Brewer, Orrington, Orono, and Milford locations. Silk is a graduate of Old Town High School and received her Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of Maine. She holds her State of Maine Life Insurance License and completed the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s Series 6 and Series 63 exams. Silk is active in her community, serving on the Leadership Board for the Champion the Cure Challenge. She also serves as a volunteer at the United Way of Eastern Maine and Journey Church. Jaclyn resides in Hampden with her husband David and their children, Lucas and Elena. Jaclyn looks forward to continuing to serve the greater Bangor area in her new role at Bangor Savings Bank.

