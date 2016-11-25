Jackman/Moose River Honor Veterans

JACKMAN/MOOSE RIVER, Maine — The community came together in a strong showing of thanks to the veterans of the Jackman/Moose River area. Forest Hills alum, Melinda Duval, orchestrated the activities. She started last year by applying for Forest Hills School to become an official Department of Defense Vietnam War Commemoration Site in honor of the 50th anniversary. She received commemorative pins and other memorabilia which are only available to official sites. These were given to the Vietnam veterans during the annual school assembly.

Other events preceding Veteran’s Day included a Virtual Cemetery display at the Mountain Country Supermarket several weeks before Veteran’s Day. Donations were accepted for wreaths to place on each of our veteran’s headstone. The students at Forest Hills collected pennies throughout the preceding weeks as well. Mrs. MacCormack’s second grade class collected the most. Volunteers Jen Lacasse and Lindsay Guay helped to count the huge amount of pennies. Ms. Duval painted old compact discs red, white and blue and the elementary students researched the veterans in their families and marked their names on the CDs and placed them on the Christmas tree located across from the school at the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge Park.

The day before Veteran’s Day, the school held a luncheon on behalf of the community Leadership Team for all veterans and their families or friends. Head cook, Laura Allen and Theresa Worster prepared a very delicious turkey dinner with all the fixings. This luncheon was followed by an assembly which included the Color Guard under the direction of Chris Demanski, music by the elementary students, chorus and strings under the direction of Phoebe Payne. Mrs. Payne had an accident where she could not attend but teacher Heidi Grindahl and senior Ian West were able to step up and save the music for the program. Melinda Duval presented the Veterans at Rest Presentation of Wreaths along with the recognition of the two living World War II veterans Wallace Bisson and Leo Boudreau; the three Korean War veterans Douglas Mulhall, Herb Everett and Byron Coley, as well as all of the Vietnam era veterans.

Demi Giroux was awarded by VFW Auxiliary member and teacher, Ami Amero, for her contribution to the Voice of Democracy contest. The Boy Scouts received a very special award presented by Chuck Mahaleris from Sen. Susan Collins’

office. They are the first troop in the country to earn the Patriot’s Award. They were presented with a flag that flew over the nation’s capital in their name. He also presented the World War II veterans with another flag that flew over the nation’s capital.

On Veteran’s Day, a motorcade traveled to all the monuments and cemeteries to lay ceremonial wreaths to honor veterans. A luncheon was provided free to the community at the American Legion Hall to honor and thank veterans following the motorcade. To wrap up the vents, on Sunday, November 20, Ms. Duval had former Jackman resident, Michelle Guay Clark, who is the Commander of DAV Chapter 219 in Austin, Texas. Ms. Clark was joined by Conrad Edwards from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from the Waterville office to help veterans with information on all of their benefits.

