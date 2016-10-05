Have you ever had your adult children gathered around you, watched their interactions, and wondered ‘who are these people”? The October 13 at 1:00 p.m., “Stress: It’s All in the Family” workshop at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta is designed to give you the insight you need to understand family dynamics.

During the course of the workshop Harriet Vaughan, a 50-year veteran of marriage and motherhood, and Owner of Legacy Years will introduce you to the DiSC method of understanding behavior. As you transition through life you will want to be able to observe and understand what is going on with your family members because it is very likely that, one day, these people will be making decisions about your life and your possessions.

Participation Fee: $5. Register and attend Harriet’s workshop and discover how the DiSC model provides a common language that people can use to better understand themselves and to adapt their behaviors with others. Community members across all generations are welcome at this workshop. To register call 563-1363.

DiSC® is the leading personal assessment tool used by over 1 million people every year to improve family dynamics, work productivity, teamwork and communication.

