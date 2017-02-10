It’s ALL About You Caregiver Event

Saturday, March 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Guilford United Methodist Church, 3 School Street, Guilford, Maine For more information: 207-564-4346; wwww.pinetreehospice.org

All area caregivers are invited to attend “It’s All About You” on Saturday, March 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Guilford United Methodist Church. Caregivers will be pampered through massage therapy, aromatherapy, essential oils, manicures, and guided meditation. Information about caregiver resources will also be available, such as TiP caregiver resources and local transportation services. A delicious lunch by Dillon Catering will be served.

This free event is part of Pine Tree Hospice Caring for the Caregiver program. Caring for the Caregiver supports and educates those who are involved in the many aspects of caregiving. For some, it means being a family caregiver and caring for a spouse or parent. For some, it means supporting and caring for a person with disabilities. For others, it means working for an agency or facility, providing in-home or residential care. For still others, it means being a childcare provider.

One in five Maine residents are involved in caregiving. Pine Tree Hospice realizes the incredible worth of caregivers to our community and the Caring for the Caregiver program is designed to reflect the value we place on these community heroes—caregivers.

Pre-register for this event by calling 564-4346 or email wecare@pinetreehospice.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →