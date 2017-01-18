IT’S ALL ABOUT THE CORE; A FITNESS AND WELLNESS WORKSHOP WITH ADVANCED PROFESSIONAL PERSONAL TRAINER

ROBIN MAGINN

AT

SPECTRUM GENERATIONS COASTAL COMMUNITY CENTER

It’s a New Year and the perfect time to participate in the first monthly Advanced Professional Senior Fitness Instructor and Trainers 2017 “It’s All About the….” Workshop. On January 27 at 9:15 a.m.at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta join Robin for a conversation about the core. Core exercises are a crucial part of any exercise regimen. By working the core muscles, you flatten and strengthen your abdominals, stabilize the lower back, improve balance and coordination, promote better breathing, among other benefits without doing any crunches.

Join Robin for a discussion and demonstration of these exercises and learn the importance of how to work the abdominal muscles effectively for a strong core.

On January 27 come to the Coastal Community Center and learn about abdominal muscles and how to work them effectively for a strong core. To register for Robin’s January fitness and wellness workshop call 563-1363. Participant Fee: $10. Participation in Robin’s workshop will assist you in achieving your Dashing to Denmark Winter Activity Challenge.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →