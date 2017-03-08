IT’S ALL ABOUT EASING IN: Nutrition and Exercise Together for Better Health – National Nutrition Month Program

March 24, 2:00 PM

Be good to your body and it will be good to you. In our younger years we took everything for granted, thinking we can eat anything and do everything. As we age, we realize our bodies are changing and requiring different nutritional needs and exercise. Come to this enlightening, interactive session with Registered Dietitian Louise Spate and Senior Fitness Instructor & Personal Trainer Robin Maginn where you’ll find head-to-toe nutrition and exercise tips to help your body remain limber, strong, and healthy – and continue to get better as you age. Healthy eating and physical activity are your keys to living well. Fee: $10 at the door. $5 for those who register by March 23.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →