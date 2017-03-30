Italian Supper & Auction at Northern Penobscot Tech Region III

Thursday, April 13, 2017 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Northern Penobscot Tech Region III, 35 West Broadway, Lincoln, Maine
For more information: 207-794-3004; region3.mainecte.org
NPT Region III in Lincoln is hosting an Italian Supper and Auction fundraising event on Thursday, April 13th at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the night will help to send our SkillsUSA Maine Gold medal winners to the National competitions. Region III students have been very successful at the Maine State SkillsUSA competitions held in Bangor, bringing home 8 Gold medals, 10 Silver Medals, and 2 Bronze medals. Six of the Gold Medal winners will be traveling to Louisville, Kentucky to compete in the National Competitions.
The annual Auction is a fun event for the benefit of some greatly skilled and talented students. Supper starts at 5 pm, with the auction following at 6pm.
Supper tickets are $12 each or two for $20 and are available at Region III, or at the door. The auction is free to attend. Make your plans to attend and bid on some very nice auction lots including items crafted by the students.
Visit our website http://region3.mainecte.org or find us on facebook to view a partial listing of auction items
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →