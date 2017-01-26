It Takes a Village: A Long Journey to the Small Screen

“The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes,” an action, sci-fi musical series filmed on Mount Desert Island by College of the Atlantic film professor Nancy Andrews, is now streaming online.

All eight episodes in season one, behind-the-scenes shots, the science behind the film, and more are found at TheStrangeEyesofDrMyes.com.

The webisode series is based on Andrews’ feature film of the same name, which was filmed in 2013 with a large cast of MDI residents, local landmarks, and even scenes from the iconic Fourth of July Parade in Bar Harbor.

“After a several hundred people saw the film during its successful festival run, I wanted ‘The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes’ to be more accessible,” Andrews said. “Making it a web series was a way to take distribution into our own hands. I felt like I owed it to the people who had helped create the project to make it more available, and making it a series just felt right.”

The original first season follows Dr. Sheri Myes, who, after a near-death experience, uses brain science to revolutionize human consciousness. She must face the consequences when she makes herself a research subject and transforms into a creature with super senses. The genre-busting web series incorporates elements of live-action, animation, and afro-futurism.

“The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes” feature film premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2015 and played at various festivals including: the Imagine Science Film Festival New York, where it won Outstanding Feature; the Dutch International Science Film Festival, where it was nominated for Audience Award; the Maine International Film Festival; Cinequest, San Jose; New Horizons, Poland; and others.

College of the Atlantic faculty, students, staff, and alumni were central to making of the film: Art professor Dru Colbert served as production designer; audio visual technology specialist Zach Soares co-composed the music; Rohan Chitrakar ’04 was director of photography; and Marco Accardi (’16) was one of the actors. Approximately 70 people from the college were involved with the film, whether in front of the camera or behind the scenes.

“I originally thought I would shoot in an urban area, but then I realized if I made the film in my hometown, I could sleep in my own bed,” Andrews said. “We had amazing support from the community. Where else could we have people donate ‘real places’ like the police station, a town bank, a college classroom, and a radio station? People were so generous and eager to be part of making a movie.”

The film and series began as an experimental 2010 short film called “Behind the Eyes are the Ears.” The piece was shown in various museums and independent film venues and was collected by the Museum of Modern Art.

For “The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes,” which Andrews describes as “a twist on ‘The Fly’ combined with ‘Yellow Submarine’ and ‘Twin Peaks,’ Andrews cast the role of Dr. Myes with star Michole Briana White. Andrews said she was impressed with the depth of White’s performance in Ava Duvernay’s first feature, “I Will Follow,” and with her soulful singing and comic instincts. The film was described by IndieWire as, “The cinematographic marriage between ‘mad-scientist’ Hollywood dramas from the 1930s and juicy B-films from the 1960s, complete with a strong eccentric female protagonist.”

To develop the film into a web series, “The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes” was one of ten projects chosen to participate in the Independent Filmmaker Project’s Screen Forward Labs. Andrews and White will continue to work as a creative team to write future episodes.

For more information and to view the episodes, please visit TheStrangeEyesofDrMyes.com, like the film on Facebook, and follow on Twitter @Strangeeyesofdrmyes.

