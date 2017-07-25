Islesford Fair August 7th

Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Islesford Neighborhood House, 1 Mosswood Lane, Islesford, Maine
For more information: 2072064634
The Islesford Fair on Little Cranberry Island will be held on Monday August 7th from 10am to 3pm.
This year’s fair will feature:
A White Elephant, Great Food, Bounce House, Kids Games, Races, Live Music, Toys, Furniture, Antiques, Art, Used Clothing, Boatbuilding Demonstration, Islesford Historical Society Publications, Baked Goods, Local Islesford Goods, a 2 on 2 Basketball Tournament and more.
Getting there:
Take the ferry to the Cranberry Isles departing from Northeast or Southwest Harbor. Boats leave from Northeast at 7:30, 10, 12, 2, and 4 and Southwest at 7, 9, 11, 1 and 3.
All proceeds from the fair go directly to island organizations, including Islesford Volunteer Fire Department, Islesford Historical Society, Islesford Boatworks, and the Islesford Neighborhood House Association, among others.
Please come and show your support for our community.
Contact Amanda Ravenhill for more information, 207.206.4634.
