‘Islands of Time’ author talk Aug. 30 at Rockport

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: 207-236-3642
ROCKPORT, Maine — Author Barbara Kent Lawrence will give a talk on her new book “The Other Island: Ben’s Story,” which is a sequel to her novel “Islands of Time,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St. Lawrence, who taught writing and memoir at Lesley and Northeastern universities, will discuss her writing process, answer questions and sign and sell books. Free and open to the public. For information, call 236-3642 or email rpl@rockport.lib.me.us .
