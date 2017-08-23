‘Islands of Time’ author talk Aug. 30 at Rockport

Maine Authors Publishing
Posted Aug. 23, 2017, at 4:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St., Rockport, Maine

For more information: 207-236-3642

ROCKPORT, Maine — Author Barbara Kent Lawrence will give a talk on her new book “The Other Island: Ben’s Story,” which is a sequel to her novel “Islands of Time,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Rockport Opera House, 6 Central St. Lawrence, who taught writing and memoir at Lesley and Northeastern universities, will discuss her writing process, answer questions and sign and sell books. Free and open to the public. For information, call 236-3642 or email rpl@rockport.lib.me.us .

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Want to be Stephen King’s neighbor? Here’s your chance.Want to be Stephen King’s neighbor? Here’s your chance.
  2. Navy picks Bath Iron Works foe to repair Maine-built USS FitzgeraldNavy picks Bath Iron Works foe to repair Maine-built USS Fitzgerald
  3. Sisters give birth to sons less than 12 hours apart at same Maine hospitalSisters give birth to sons less than 12 hours apart at same Maine hospital
  4. Switch from bottles to cans marks a busy year for Geaghan’s BrewingSwitch from bottles to cans marks a busy year for Geaghan’s Brewing
  5. LePage blames ‘leftists’ and ‘anti-fascists’ for Charlottesville deathsLePage blames ‘leftists’ and ‘anti-fascists’ for Charlottesville deaths

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs