Island Falls Lakes Association’s 14th annual canoe/kayak races July 30

ISLAND FALLS — Island Falls Lakes Association’s 14th annual Canoe/Kayak Races to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Birch Point Campground on Pleasant Lake in Island Falls. Categories at all levels of age and ability. Registration noon-12:45 p.m. at Birch Point at $10 per person. All proceeds benefit Southern Aroostook Community School “Dollars for Scholars” program. Volunteers are needed. Board members are asked to bring a dessert to share. Ribbons and awards for all winners and a free T-shirt to all registered paddlers.

