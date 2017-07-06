Island Falls Lakes Association annual meeting and lobster supper Aug. 1

ISLAND FALLS, Maine — The annual meeting of the Island Falls Lakes Association will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Big Valley Sno Club, U.S. Route 2 in Island Falls.

A BYOB social hour will begin at 4:30 p.m. with dinner beginning at 5 p.m. The menu will include lobster, barbecued chicken or steak, steamed clams and corn on the cob with salads, rolls, dessert, and beverages. Bring your own pickers and crackers for the lobster dinners. Board members are asked to bring a dessert to share. Call Birch Point at 463-2515 to place your order for either lobster, chicken or steak.

The annual meeting will begin after dinner. Attracting new members and advertising the group’s goals are foremost on the agenda. Bring your concerns to the meeting.

Volunteers are needed to set up, cook, serve, and clean up. Ask your camp neighbors and friends to attend and bring a guest.

