Community

Island Falls Lakes Association annual meeting and lobster supper Aug. 1

Posted July 06, 2017, at 10:46 a.m.

 

ISLAND FALLS, Maine — The annual meeting of the Island Falls Lakes Association will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Big Valley Sno Club, U.S. Route 2 in Island Falls.

A BYOB social hour will begin at 4:30 p.m. with dinner beginning at 5 p.m. The menu will include lobster, barbecued  chicken or steak, steamed clams and corn on the cob with salads, rolls, dessert, and beverages. Bring your own pickers and crackers for the lobster dinners. Board members are asked to bring a dessert to share. Call Birch Point at 463-2515 to place your order for either lobster, chicken or steak.

The annual meeting will begin after dinner. Attracting new members and advertising the group’s goals are foremost on the agenda. Bring your concerns to the meeting.

Volunteers are needed to set up, cook, serve, and clean up.  Ask your camp neighbors and friends to attend and bring a guest.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Alleged gunman in triple homicide shot dead by police in Madison, victims identifiedAlleged gunman in triple homicide shot dead by police in Madison, victims identified
  2. Man who said his name was ‘Santa Claus’ leads police on a car chase through MaineMan who said his name was ‘Santa Claus’ leads police on a car chase through Maine
  3. Report: Rockland wheelchair-bound resident who shot intruder won’t be chargedReport: Rockland wheelchair-bound resident who shot intruder won’t be charged
  4. Roads reopen after police blow up suspicious package near Topsham Fair MallRoads reopen after police blow up suspicious package near Topsham Fair Mall
  5. Holden man wanted by police now behind barsHolden man wanted by police now behind bars