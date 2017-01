ISLAND FALLS — Island Falls Ice Fishing Derby, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19, Mattawamkeag Lake and Pleasant Pond. Register and weigh-in at Jerry’s Food Store, 63 Houlton St. Cash prizes for adult categories for salmon, trout, bass, pickerel and white perch; gift cards for youth categories. Raffle.

