Island Employee Cooperative moving on from pharmacy business, seeks community input in developing business opportunities

STONINGTON and DEER ISLE — The Island Employee Cooperative (IEC), which owns Burnt Cove Market and V&S Variety in Stonington and The Galley in Deer Isle, has announced its plan to exit V&S Pharmacy located at 3 Burnt Cove Road in Stonington on Oct. 12.

As required by Maine law, V&S Pharmacy will transfer any refillable prescriptions to a pharmacy of customer choice on or before Oct. 12. Any prescriptions left on date of closing will be transferred to the Seaside Pharmacy in Stonington. Year to date statements will be mailed to all current customers.

“We want to focus on our core retail operations and the pharmacy was a difficult fit with that,” said IEC president Alan White. “We want to develop new offerings for island residents that aren’t available here. For example, we’re developing a garden center and expanded our pet supplies and the response from the community has been tremendous. We want to hear from the community what they want to see.”

Independent pharmacies operate in an environment that is very different from just a few years ago, when the workers formed the IEC and bought these businesses. Insurance companies have put tremendous pressure on independents and limited consumer choice by pushing them to use bigger “preferred providers” and national mail order companies.

Les Weed, who is also a member of the Board of Directors, added, “Vern Seile brought a pharmacy to the island over a decade ago because the community needed one, and it’s critical for our community to have a strong, independent pharmacy. But now there are two and, with the amount of pharmacy business here locally and the intense industry pressures nationally, we believe that is one too many.”

“Our highest responsibility is to the many workers who own these businesses and to the community that supports us. Our core strength is providing local access to groceries, hardware and variety items. This move allows us to focus on that and to develop new lines of business that are a better fit for us and that meet other community needs,” said board member Deanna Oliver.

The IEC is the largest worker cooperative in Maine, the second largest worker cooperative in New England, and one of the larger employers in the community. The employees of Vern and Sandra Seile of Burnt Cove Market, The Galley, and V&S Variety incorporated in 2014 and worked with a group of advisors and financial institutions to negotiate the purchase of the businesses. The deal gained national attention because it offered a model for rural business owners to retire comfortably while helping their workers gain ownership and keeping that ownership local.

“The IEC exists to create good jobs for our worker-owners and to support our community,” said Board member Jo Larrabee. “We provide access to essential goods and services that our neighbors need. We raise money to support local charities. We’re looking forward to moving on and focusing on that core mission, and will be reaching out to community members to get input on what they would like to see.”

For More Information, Contact: Steven Peacock, RPH at (207)367-5107

