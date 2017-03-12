Island Arts Association’s Spring Craft Fair

Saturday, May 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Village Green, Moun Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: (207) 404-0510; islandartsassociation.com
The Island Arts Association will host their annual Spring Craft Fair on May 20, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Village Green in Bar Harbor. Artisans from Mount Desert Island and the surrounding area will present their beautiful hand-made crafts for sale. Spend the day in Bar Harbor and visit the Spring Fair.
