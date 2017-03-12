Island Arts Association’s Annual Oktoberfest DOWNTOWN Craft Fair in Southwest Harbor

By carrie mckay
Posted March 12, 2017, at 5:39 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Harbor House Green, Main Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: (207) 404-0510; islandartsassociation.com

The Island Arts Association will host their annual Oktoberfest DOWNTOWN Craft Fair at the Harbor House Green and parking area on Main Street in Southwest Harbor on October 7th from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Going to Acadia’s Oktoberfest Celebration? Stop by the Ocktoberfest Downtown Craft Fair and see the local artisan’s featuring their beautiful hand-made crafts for sale.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. County women sue, alleging they were fired after reporting billing fraud
  2. Sherman boy, 9, in ‘good health’ after being found in woodsSherman boy, 9, in ‘good health’ after being found in woods
  3. Maine plunges into deep freeze, prepares for snowstorm to hit midweekMaine plunges into deep freeze, prepares for snowstorm to hit midweek
  4. With mills struggling, a Maine lumber firm is building a biomass plantWith mills struggling, a Maine lumber firm is building a biomass plant
  5. YouTube weatherman Frankie MacDonald: ‘Massive blizzard on its way’YouTube weatherman Frankie MacDonald: ‘Massive blizzard on its way’

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs