Island Arts Association’s Annual Oktoberfest DOWNTOWN Craft Fair in Southwest Harbor

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Harbor House Green, Main Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: (207) 404-0510; islandartsassociation.com
The Island Arts Association will host their annual Oktoberfest DOWNTOWN Craft Fair at the Harbor House Green and parking area on Main Street in Southwest Harbor on October 7th from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Going to Acadia’s Oktoberfest Celebration? Stop by the Ocktoberfest Downtown Craft Fair and see the local artisan’s featuring their beautiful hand-made crafts for sale.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →