Island Arts Association’s Annual 4th of July Craft Fair

By carrie mckay
Posted March 12, 2017, at 5:23 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: MDI YMCA parking lot, Park Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: (207) 404-0510; islandartsassociation.com

The Island Art Association will host the annual 4th of July Craft Fair from

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the YMCA parking lot on Park Street in Bar Harbor (directly across the street from the Lobster Festival at the Athletic Field). This fair features local artisans from Mount Desert Island and the surrounding area presenting their hand-made crafts for sale. Come join the festivities of the area and visit the 4th of July Craft Fair.

