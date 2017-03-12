Island Arts Association’s 13th Annual Craft Fair in Southwest Harbor

Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Harbor House Green, Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: (207) 404-0510; islandartsassociation.com
The Island Arts Association will host the 13th Annual Craft Fair in Southwest Harbor on Sunday, August 20th from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Harbor House green and parking area on Main Street in Southwest Harbor. Local artisans from Mount Desert Island and the surrounding area will present their hand-made crafts for sale. Spend the day on the “Quiet Side” and visit the Annual Craft Fair in Southwest Harbor.
