Island Arts Assocation’s Annual Labor Day Weekend Craft Fair

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Village Green, Moun Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: (207) 404-0510; islandartsassociation.com
The Island Arts Association’s Annual Labor Day Weekend Craft Fair will be held on Saturday, September 2nd from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Village Green in Bar Harbor. Local artisans from Mount Desert Island and the surrounding area will present their beautiful hand-made crafts for sale.
